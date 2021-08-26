Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2: Buffy, Glee, Grey's, 90210 Stars Among 39 Contestants — View Complete List

We’ll dispense with the obligatory wheel puns and just cut to the chase: More than three dozen stars are circling Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2. Read on to see which A, B, C and D-Listers ABC rounded up!

Notable TV vets on the roster include Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander, black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson, Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox, Grey’s Anatomy‘s James Pickens Jr., Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Tori Spelling, Desperate Housewives‘ Marcia Cross, Glee‘s Amber Riley and Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Michelle Trachtenberg.

Hosted once again by Wheel icons Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 pm.

Scroll down to check out the complete Season 2 lineup…

Jason Alexander

Tatyana Ali

Anthony Anderson

Tituss Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Brooke Burns

Mario Cantone

Lacey Chabert

Laverne Cox

Marcia Cross

Joey Fatone

Vivica A. Fox

Jeff Garlin

Anthony Michael Hall

Melissa Joan Hart

John Michael Higgins

Vanilla Ice

Tara Lipinski

Loni Love

Von Miller

Michael Mizanin

Wanya Morris

Jason Mraz

Haley Joel Osment

Donny Osmond

James Pickens Jr.

Caroline Rhea

Andy Richter

Amber Riley

Tori Spelling

Shawn Stockman

Curtis Stone

Jodie Sweetin

Raven-Symoné

Karl-Anthony Towns

Michelle Trachtenberg

Nia Vardalos

Johnny Weir

Ali Wentworth