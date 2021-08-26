Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2: Buffy, Glee, Grey's, 90210 Stars Among 39 Contestants — View Complete List

We’ll dispense with the obligatory wheel puns and just cut to the chase: More than three dozen stars are circling Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2. Read on to see which A, B, C and D-Listers ABC rounded up!
Notable TV vets on the roster include Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander, black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson, Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox, Grey’s Anatomy‘s James Pickens Jr., Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Tori Spelling, Desperate Housewives‘ Marcia Cross, Glee‘s Amber Riley and Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Michelle Trachtenberg.
Hosted once again by Wheel icons Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 pm.
Scroll down to check out the complete Season 2 lineup…
Jason Alexander
Tatyana Ali
Anthony Anderson
Tituss Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Brooke Burns
Mario Cantone
Lacey Chabert
Laverne Cox
Marcia Cross
Joey Fatone
Vivica A. Fox
Jeff Garlin
Anthony Michael Hall
Melissa Joan Hart
John Michael Higgins
Vanilla Ice
Tara Lipinski
Loni Love
Von Miller
Michael Mizanin
Wanya Morris
Jason Mraz
Haley Joel Osment
Donny Osmond
James Pickens Jr.
Caroline Rhea
Andy Richter
Amber Riley
Tori Spelling
Shawn Stockman
Curtis Stone
Jodie Sweetin
Raven-Symoné
Karl-Anthony Towns
Michelle Trachtenberg
Nia Vardalos
Johnny Weir
Ali Wentworth