9-1-1 Season 5: A Hacker Plunges Los Angeles Into 'Chaos' — Watch Promo

9-1-1‘s fifth season premiere is proof that one person can make a huge impact on the world — even if that impact happens to be a citywide blackout that sends all of Los Angeles into a violent state of panic.

Fox has released the first footage from 9-1-1‘s Sept. 20 premiere (8/7c), which reveals that the highly publicized blackout is actually the work of a hacker. And if we didn’t know any better, we’d think that hacker was also a huge fan of the show, considering they send out alerts for earthquakes, tsunamis and mudslides. As Chimney notes, “It’s like our greatest hits.”

Returning 9-1-1 cast members include Angela Bassett as Athena, Peter Krause as Bobby, Oliver Stark as Buck, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Corinne Massiah as May, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry, Gavin McHugh as Christopher and John Harlan Kim as Albert.

Though 9-1-1 is returning this fall, Fox is holding 9-1-1: Lone Star for early 2022. We’re told that we can look forward to a crossover of sorts sometime this spring.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of 9-1-1 Season 5, then drop a comment with your hopes for the Fox procedural below.