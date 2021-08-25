Michael Nader, Star of All My Children and Dynasty, Dead at 76

Michael Nader, best known for playing Dex Dexter on the original Dynasty and Dimitri Marick on All My Children, died on Monday at the age of 76.

“With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister said in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com. “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

The actor passed in his Northern California home, with Lister and their rescue dog Storm by his side. His cause of death was an untreatable form of cancer.

Nader joined the Dynasty cast in 1983 via an episode appropriately titled “Dex.” His character would go on to have a memorable love affair with Alexis Carrington (played by Joan Collins), along with several other notable female characters. He remained with the primetime sudser until its 1989 series finale.

Nader also played a ladies’ man on All My Children, which he joined in 1991. During his initial 10-year run, Nader’s character romanced some of Pine Valley’s finest, including Erica Kane (played by Susan Lucci). Though Nader left the show in 2001, he briefly returned in 2013 during the soap’s short-lived run on Prospect Park’s Online Network.

The actor’s additional TV credits included roles on Cold Case, Law & Order: SVU, the original Flash, Magnum, P.I. and Gidget.

How will you remember Nader? Drop a comment with your favorite role(s) below.