Goliath Final Season Trailer Pits Billy Against the Opioid Industry, Introduces JK Simmons as Big Bad — Watch

Billy McBride takes on Big Pharma in a preview for the fourth and final season of Amazon legal thriller Goliath (premiering Friday, Sept. 24).

The streaming service on Wednesday dropped a full-length trailer for the Billy Bob Thornton drama’s farewell run, which introduces Oscar winner JK Simmons as George Zax, the head of a family-operated pharmaceutical company. Over the course of eight episodes, Thornton’s McBride “returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco,” according to the official logline. “Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.”

It’s during this admiral pursuit that McBride crosses paths with the maniacal Zax, who sees himself as somewhat invincible. “You apparently don’t know that you’re f–king with the wrong guy,” Zax warns. But McBride is not going down without a fight. “I’m in the mood to stick my fist up your a– and pull out billions,” he replies. “You get it?” (We think he gets it.)

Goliath‘s farewell run also stars Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone and Bruce Dern (as George’s brother Frank).

“I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story,” showrunner Lawrence Trilling said at the time of Goliath‘s final-season order. “Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation… I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew.”

Watch the sneak peek above