Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Shane Returns! Billie Cloned! Sex!

The trailer for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is, well, beyond! Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Photos

Premiering Monday, Sept. 6 on NBC’s sibling streaming outlet Peacock, the five-episode spinoff — which will roll out daily, and for free, culminating with the limited series’ finale on Friday, Sept. 10 — finds Days alum-turned-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna reprising her role as Billie Reed alongside nearly a dozen current and returning cast members.

As revealed in the trailer above, the ensemble also includes Days MVP Charles Shaughnessy (Shane Donovan) and RuPaul’s Drag Race vet/celebrated Lisa Rinna impersonator Jackie Cox. Additionally, the trailer confirms that, yes, Eileen Davidson will be slipping back into her Daytime Emmy-winning dual role of Kristen DiMera/Susan Banks.

As previously announced, the Beyond Salem cast also features Christie Clark (Carrie), Austin Peck (Austin), Thaao Penghlis (André), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Chandler Massey (Will), Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Greg Rikaart (Leo) Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani).

Per the official logline, the Beyond Salem action takes place over a long weekend as “John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.”