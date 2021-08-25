AHS: Double Feature Confirms Cast of Part 2 — Watch 'Death Valley' Teaser

Just hours before the premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature, FX has released a new trailer that confirms which actors we can expect to see in the second half of Season 10.

As previously reported, the franchise’s 10th installment is divided into two mini seasons: “Red Tide,” which begins tonight (FX, 10/9c), and “Death Valley,” which kicks off the second half of the season.

The following actors are now confirmed to be starring in “Death Valley”: Sarah Paulson, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Lily Rabe, Rebecca Dayan, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern.

Many of these actors were already confirmed to be participating in “Death Valley,” save for Greetham and Fern, both of whom appeared in recent episodes of FX on Hulu’s American Horror Stories.

When last TVLine spoke with Fern about a possible return to American Horror Story, he said, “Never say never. … I love working with Ryan Murphy, I love his world. When Ryan picks up that phone and calls, it’s very hard to resist, so we’ll have to wait and see. I’d love to see what he cooks up for me.”

Hilson (aka young Beth from This Is Us) and Dayan (Halston) are also new announcements.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first taste of “Death Valley,” then drop a comment with your thoughts below.