AGT Sends Final 7 Acts Through to Season 16 Semifinals — See Full List

And then there were 21. America’s Got Talent wrapped up its Season 16 quarterfinals on Wednesday, sending seven more acts through to the next round of live shows.

As usual, all 12 acts that performed during Tuesday’s episode — UniCircle Flow, ANICA, Léa Kyle, The Curtis Family C-Notes, Keith Apicary, Michael Winslow, Brooke Simpson, Rialcris, ChapKidz, Klek Entos, World Taekwondo Demo. Team and wild card winner Storm Large — were on the chopping block this time around.

And with only seven spots to fill in the Season 16 semifinals, some tough choices had to be made. So let’s get right down to them, shall we?

SAFE | Lea Kyle, Michael Winslow (won Online Public Vote), Brooke Simpson, Rialcris, ChapKidz, World Taekwondo Demo. Team and UniCircle Flow (won Judges’ Vote)

ELIMINATED | ANICA, The Curtis Family C-Notes, Keith Apicary, Klek Entos and Storm Large

This week’s seven lucky acts join the previously announced semifinalists: Peter Rosalita, Madilyn Bailey, Kabir Singh, Dustin Tavella, 1aChord, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Tory Vagasy,. Aidan Bryant, Northwell Nurse Choir, Peter Antoniou, Korean Soul, Josh Blue and Victory Brinker. (Click here for a closer look at those acts.)

As we head into the Season 16 semifinals, which act(s) will you be rooting for? Were any of your favorites just knocked out of the competition? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Wednesday’s results below, including the act(s) you could see going all the way.