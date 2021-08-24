Supergirl Returns: Kara Brings Her Father Zor-El to Work in Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 22

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 22 Coroner's Serinda Swan Talks the Return of an Old Tragedy, [Spoiler]'s Health Scare and Liam's Letter

Supergirl’s Kara Danvers is headed back to work, but she’s not going alone.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s new episode (airing at 9/8c on The CW), which you can check out above, the Girl of Steel makes her return to CatCo with her father, Zor-El, in tow.

As you’ll recall, both escaped the Phantom Zone (Zor-El had been trapped there for years before reuniting with Kara) with help from the Super Friends. To maintain Kara and Nia’s covers, the Kryptonian scientist is getting his own super-secret identity as Kara’s uncle “Archie” from Midvale.

“Don’t worry, I promise no one will even know I’m there,” Zor-El assures his daughter in the preview. His earth-toned suit — it’s giving fresh-faced professor at the beginning of the semester, it’s giving nerdy dad, it’s giving perfect cover — allows him blend in among the other reporters.

In Kara’s absence (she disappeared without a trace), Nia created a plausible cover for Kara, explaining to CatCo boss Andrea Rojas that she was working on a special assignment for Cat Grant profiling a famous resistance leader and has been off the grid with him this whole time. Pretty good, right?

The episode (titled “Welcome Back, Kara!”) will see Supergirl and Zor-El attempt to put their time in the Phantom Zone behind them and focus on being superheroes in National City. “Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City,” per the official description.

Are you ready for some father-daughter hijinks in this week’s episode of Supergirl? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!