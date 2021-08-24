Magic: The Gathering: Brandon Routh to Lead Netflix Animated Series in 2022

RELATED STORIES Money Heist EP Insists That Shocking Death Will Make Sense in Season 5



Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow) has been tapped to lead the voice cast of Netflix’s upcoming animated series based on the popular Magic: The Gathering card game.

His casting as Gideon Jura was revealed during a live stream of Wizards of the Coast’s Magic Showcase 2021 on Tuesday.

“For those of you that don’t know, Gideon is known for being the strong guy who always stands up for what’s right, just and isn’t afraid to fight,” Routh said. “Now I understand why they hired me for this. Makes sense. But seriously, I’m really excited about this show and really proud and honored to be a part of it. I’m a huge Magic fan, I’ve been playing since I was 16. I’ve played many drafts over the years and have too many cards. More than I should.”

Little is known about the show’s plot, but it is expected to focus on the Planeswalkers, the most powerful beings in the Magic: The Gathering universe. Below, check out a few assets from the series that Netflix shared with eager fans on social media:

But we we've got some more for you. Here's a look at the concept art for Gideon Jura pic.twitter.com/f30io6S3Ba — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 24, 2021

If this sounds at all familiar to you, that’s probably because Netflix first announced a Magic: The Gathering animated series back in 2019, originally with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo (aka the Russo Brothers) on board as executive producers. They have since exited the project, which is now being overseen by Jeff Kline.

Additional members of the new creative team include co-executive producer/story editor Steve Melching, supervising director Audu Paden, art director Izzy Medrano and writers Nicole Dubuc, Russell Sommer, Dan Frey and Taneka Stotts.

Magic fans, are you already committed to this animated adventure? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.