Taryn Manning's Karen, BET Movie About a Racist White Woman, Sets Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

BET on Tuesday announced that Karen, a made-for-TV movie about a racist white woman named — you guessed it! — Karen, is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (at 10/9c).

The film stars Orange Is the New Black vet Taryn Manning (aka Pennsatucky) as Karen, an entitled, bigoted Caucasian woman who “pulls out all the stops to rid her precious neighborhood of the peaceful African American couple (The Chi‘s Cory Hardrict and Star‘s Jasmine Burke) who just moved in next door,” according to the official logline. Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf), Lorenzo Cromwell (Wild ‘N Out) and V. Bozeman (Empire) co-star.

A previous trailer for Karen dropped in June and caused a social media uproar — it even caught the attention of Wendy Williams, who discussed it on her syndicated talk show — but it did not have a premiere date before now. The film will make its, um, highly anticipated (?) debut as part of BET’s “Summer of Chills,” a five week-long programming event comprised of three BET original movies and the linear debut of two BET+ original films (2019’s Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton; and 2020’s Influence, from New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then scroll down to learn more about the other “Summer of Chills” titles. Afterwards, hit the comments with your reactions to Karen.

ALWAYS & FOREVER (premiering Tuesday, Aug. 31)

After a tragedy reunites Nicole with her childhood friends, they each find themselves in danger, targets of a deranged stalker. Nicole knows this can’t be a coincidence. The secrets of their past are coming back to haunt them. Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robbie Jones, Loretta Devine, Wood Harris and Lauren London star.

TWICE BITTEN (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 7th)

A whodunit about a sexy conman targeting his next mark for his latest swindle. His routine scam hits a snag when suspicion mounts and the scheme spirals into desperation, betrayal, and murder. LisaRaye McCoy, Kevin A. Walton, Shanica Knowles, Dorian Gregory and Ledisi star.

INFLUENCE (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 21; originally on BET+)

The story of the Hudsons, a family of African American lawyers led by famed attorney Bradley Hudson. Along with his son Lamont, daughter Desiree and new wife Carla, they are handed the task to defend Grammy-winning singer Savannah who has been charged with the murder of her husband Kyle Kirby. Roger Guenveur Smith, Kellita Smith, Nadine Ellis, Gary Dourdan, Broderick Hunter, Columbus Short, Todd Anthony, Drew Sidora, Deborah Cox, Anthony Hamilton and Bebe Drake star.

SACRIFICE (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 28; originally on BET+)

This legal thriller follows entertainment lawyer (and all-around power player) Daniella Hernandez as she navigates the unruly lives of her rich and famous clients. The reputation of Daniella and her clients proves problematic to L.A. law enforcement and fractures the relationship with her sorority sister turned nemesis District Attorney Beverly Rucker. Paula Patton, Erica Ash, V. Bozeman, Marques Houston, Juan Antonio, Altonio Jackson, Nelson Bonilla, Michael Toland, James Trevena Brown, Liliana Montenegro and Josué Ramon Gutierrez star.