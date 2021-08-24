Betty Cancelled at HBO After 2 Seasons

Betty‘s ride has ended: HBO has cancelled the skateboarder comedy after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports.

“We will not be moving forward with a third season of Betty,” the cabler said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with [series creator] Crystal [Moselle] and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

Based on Moselle’s 2018 indie film Skate Kitchen, Betty followed a tight-knit group of teen girl skateboarders as they did their best to find a place in the male-dominated world of skateboarding. The main cast included Dede Lovelace as Janay, Kabrina Adams as Honeybear, Nina Moran as Kirt, Ajani Russell as Indigo and Rachelle Vinberg as Camilla.

Betty debuted in May 2020 with a six-episode freshman season and was renewed for Season 2 by HBO a month later. Season 2 premiered in June, with the series finale airing on July 16. The cancellation caps Betty‘s run at a total of 12 episodes.

Will you miss hanging out with Betty? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation news in a comment below.