The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer Breaks Surprise Casting News — Watch

Apple TV+ on Monday dropped the first full-length trailer for The Morning Show Season 2 — and announced a key piece of casting in the process.

As confirmed via the trailer, Arrested Development vet Will Arnett has joined the enviable ensemble as Doug Klassen, agent to Jennifer Aniston’s Alex. Arnett’s casting had not been previously announced. Even stranger, the press materials make no mention of his involvement.

The new season is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 17.

The two-plus minute promo also offers an expanded look at Julianna Margulies’ new character, UBA’s newest anchor Laura Peterson.

“Laura started kind of like a Dateline show,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin previously explained to EW.com. “She’s a UBA star and an icon at a Diane Sawyer level. We wanted to create a mentor figure for [Witherspoon’s] Bradley that was somebody who does things differently.

“The idea really stemmed from having a character who had done the work and what that looked like in this industry and in the UBA environment,” Ehrin added. “She’s at the top of her game.”

Much of the trailer focuses on UBA’s effort to coax Aniston’s Alex — who quit in the Season 1 finale after she and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley exposed UBA’s toxic workplace culture on air — back into the fold. We also get another peek at Alex’s Morning Show successor Eric Nomani, played by new cast member Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act), as well as confirmation that the coronavirus pandemic will figure into Season 2’s storyline.

Watch the trailer above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgements.