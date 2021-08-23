Drag Race Renewed for Season 14 — VH1 Also Orders More Untucked and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

RELATED STORIES Drag Race All Stars: Which Queen Is Returning to the Competition?

The bus will continue to run at VH1. In addition renewing RuPaul’s Drag Race for a fourteenth season, the network is also giving us an additional season of Untucked, as well as a second installment of Secret Celebrity Drag Race, TVLine has learned.

“I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens — past, present and future — that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories,” host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. “Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination.”

Drag Race wrapped its thirteenth season in April 2021 with Arkansas native Symone snatching the crown. Prior to that, the first season of Secret Celebrity Drag Race aired in April 2020, with the following celebrities going home winners: Jordan Connor (Riverdale), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), Hayley Kiyoko (CSI: Cyber), plus a three-way tie between Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek) and Matt Iseman (American Ninja Warrior).

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ sixth season, followed by new episodes of All Stars Untucked, currently air Thursdays on Paramount+. The franchise’s newest winner will be revealed on Sept. 2.

And that’s not including all of the international Drag Race content available for U.S. viewers to watch on the WOW Presents Plus app, including Drag Race UK, Drag Race España, Drag Race Holland and Drag Race Down Under.

Your thoughts on the current state of Drag Race? Drop ’em in a comment below.