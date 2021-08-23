Motherland: Fort Salem Renewed for Third, Final Season — Watch Teaser

Freeform is putting an end to its witch war, renewing Motherland: Fort Salem for a third and final season, TVLine has learned.

This bittersweet news comes just one day ahead of the supernatural drama’s second season finale, airing Tuesday at 10/9c.

“Every time we get to dive back into the world of Motherland: Ford Salem, it’s a pleasure and an honor,” series creator/showrunner Eliot Laurence said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season,” added Freeform President Tara Duncan. “I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

Tuesday’s finale picks up where last week’s cliffhanger left us, as “the Camarilla brings the fight to Fort Salem,” per the official logline. “Raelle, Abigail, Tally, and their allies are forced to make impossible, world-changing choices. This season has followed our witches as they confronted a new threat from an ancient group of witch hunters, the Camarilla. Reluctantly working with the Spree, our trio’s training intensified when their magic, relationships, and beliefs were pushed to the limits.”

Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée.

Executive producers include Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick and Amanda Tapping.

TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Motherland: Fort Salem’s final-season renewal. What are your hopes for the witches in Tuesday’s finale? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.