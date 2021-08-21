The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 22

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find eight returning series (including new seasons of American Horror Story, The Other Two and See, and the midseason return Supergirl), 10 series debuts (including Adrien Grenier’s Clickbait, Adrien Brody’s Chapelwaite and ABC’s Ultimate Surfer competition) and a smattering of films and specials (including a gender-flipped She’s All That remake, an animated Witcher prequel and a behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale).

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

8 pm Gossip docuseries premiere (Showtime)

8 pm NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ docuseries premiere (HBO)

9 pm History of the Sitcom docuseries finale (CNN)

9 pm The Walking Dead final season premiere (AMC)

9:30 pm Dead Pixels Season 2 finale (The CW)

10 pm 100 Foot Wave Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Chapelwaite series premiere (Epix)

10 pm Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury docuseries finale (CNN)

11 pm Work in Progress Season 2 premiere (Showtime; two episodes)

MONDAY, AUG. 23

3 am Celebrity IOU: Joyride series premiere (Discovery+)

3 am The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf film premiere (Netflix)

7 pm Messyness series premiere (MTV)

10 pm Ultimate Surfer series premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

3 am Untold: Caitlyn Jenner documentary premiere (Netflix)

10 am You Are My Spring Season 1 finale (Netflix)

9 pm David Makes Man Season 2 finale (OWN)

9 pm Supergirl returns (The CW)

10 pm Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 finale (Freeform)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

3 am Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Clickbait limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale special (Disney+)

3 am Motel Makeover series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 1 finale (Disney+)

8 pm Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 4 finale (HGTV)

10 pm American Horror Story Season 10 (aka Double Feature) premiere (FX; two episodes)

10 pm Archer Season 12 premiere (FX; two episodes)

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

3 am Family Reunion Part 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Good Fight Season 5 finale (Paramount+)

3 am I Heart Arlo series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am iCarly Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Monsters in the Shadows limited series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am The Other Two Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; first two episodes)

9 pm The Cube Season 1 finale (TBS)

9 pm Making It Season 3 finale (NBC)

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

3 am He’s All That film premiere (Netflix)

3 am PEN15 animated episode (Hulu)

3 am See Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

8 pm Eden: Untamed Planet docuseries finale (AMC, BBC America)

