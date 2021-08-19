Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Date Set Along With Kickoffs for Prequel 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown

Come fall, the smoke will finally clear, allowing us to see which of the Duttons survived the explosive Season 3 finale of Yellowstone. On Thursday, MTV Entertainment Studios announced that Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount Network drama will premiere its Season 4 with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Obviously, the series’ first order of business will be to reveal whether Kevin Costner’s John, Kelly Reilly’s Beth and/or Luke Grimes’ Kayce were actually killed in the attempts made on their lives in Season 3’s jaw-dropping last episode. (Word to the wise: Beth had better be OK. Just sayin’.)

Whether a branch of the Dutton family tree has been lopped off, Season 4 of Yellowstone will introduce a number of new cast members, foremost among them Jacki Weaver (Smurf in the Animal Kingdom movie) and Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs). In addition, Will Patton, who made his debut in Season 3 as Jamie’s no-good biological father, has been upped to series regular. (In fact, unless we’re mistaken, that’s his Garrett intoning, “We’re at war, you and me,” in the new teaser above.)

Also revealed on Thursday were the premiere dates for Paramount+’s 1883, the Yellowstone prequel starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-fronted drama about the First Family of Kingstown, Mich., a city in which the most lucrative industry is incarceration. The former will bow on Sunday, Dec. 19, the latter on Sunday, Nov. 14. Both shows will also premiere on Paramount Network following the episodes of Yellowstone that air the day they drop — but subsequent episodes will be exclusive to Paramount+.

To check out the new teaser — and see just how bleak things look for John — press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments with your hunches/fears about who won’t live to see Season 4 of Yellowstone.