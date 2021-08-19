TV Ratings: Press Your Luck Eyes Lows, Big Brother and AGT Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Press Your Luck this Wednesday drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, hitting and matching series lows. The Fall TV Calendar!

Leading out of that, $100,000 Pyramid (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady, while Superstar (1.7 mil/0.2) dropped sharply from last week’s debut.

CBS’ Big Brother (3.6 mil/0.9) led Wednesday in the demo, holding steady week-to-week. House Calls With Dr. Phil (1.8 mil/0.3) was down in the demo from Love Island‘s week-ago airing.

Elsewhere:

NBC | America’s Got Talent (5.5 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week and led the night in total audience. Family Game Fight (2.2 mil/0.4) dipped some more.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to sports preemptions, Riverdale (530K/0.1) and In the Dark (400K/0.1) are both currently up in one way or another.

FOX | MasterChef (2.3 mil/0.5) was steady.

