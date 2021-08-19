The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: A Snarling Nightmare Is Awakened in the Very First Scene of the Last Season

Somebody woke up on the wrong side of the floor. And as you’ll see in this sneak peek at the first scene of the last season of AMC’s The Walking Dead (premiering Sunday at 9/8c), it’s a walker — a whole lot of walkers as a matter of fact.

As the goosebump-raising clip starts off, Maggie, Daryl, Carol, Rosita, Jerry and a whole host of our regulars are busy retrieving supplies from what looks like a military base when the slumbering zombies scattered about the room are awakened in most cinematic fashion. (Props to director Kevin Dowling for that cool-ass shot.) Before you can say, “Aw, crap!” our heroes are engaged in a battle royale to save their necks, with Carol going full-on Rambo in hopes of keeping her pals from becoming Unhappy Meals.

It’s actually reassuring to see the survivor kicking some butt, considering that her portrayer previously warned TVLine that she begins Season 11 still weighed down by her big fight with bestie Daryl. “Carol’s sort of got her tail between her legs a little bit,” said Melissa McBride, one of the show’s only two remaining original cast members. “But she’s like, ‘We need to work this out, and we will — over time, little by little.”

Provided, that is, she makes it out of the dire situation that she looks ready to make even direr. How? Watch the clip above. Then click on the photo gallery to see where “Caryl” rank on our updated list of the show’s best couples, platonic, romantic and familial. (You can also go here for direct access.)