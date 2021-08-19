Punky Brewster Cancelled at Peacock

Soleil Moon Frye won’t be coming back to turn our worlds around again.

Peacock’s Punky Brewster revival, which premiered in February, has been cancelled, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the revival of the 1980s NBC sitcom, Punky (played by Frye) was a former photojournalist who owned her own photography studio (just as her late foster father Henry did). She also was the divorced mother of three — daughter Hannah (Liv and Maddie‘s Lauren Lindsey Donzis) and sons Diego (Noah Cottrell) and Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos) — who was sorting through her feelings for her ex-hubby Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.) as they amicably co-parented.

Cherie Johnson also returned as Punky’s ageless bestie Cherie, a lesbian with a fiancee named Lauren (Fringe‘s Jasika Nicole). Cherie introduced Punky to Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a ridiculously adorable urchin who acted like Punky did as a kid and whose mom also abandoned her.

In the Season 1 finale — which now will serve as the series finale — Punky and Izzy went before a judge to extend her time as Izzy’s foster mom and Izzy’s biological mom didn’t show, creating an opportunity for Punky to formally adopt her.

Punky Brewster is Peacock’s first half-hour comedy cancellation.