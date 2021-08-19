Hightown Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Who Will Be Jackie's New Partner?

RELATED STORIES BMF Trailer: A Black Mafia Family Rises in Starz's New Crime Drama

Hightown will return for its second season on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c, Starz announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Series lead/Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund directed one of Season 2’s 10 episodes. Other returning cast include back James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood, while Luis Guzmán (Code Black) will guest-star Jorge Cuevas, Frankie’s charmingly hilarious (but deadly) cousin.

Other Season 2 guest stars include Jona Xiao (Being Mary Jane), Carlos Gómez (Madam Secretary), Mark Boone Junior (Sons of Anarchy), Cecil Blutcher and Crystal Lee Brown (Black Lightning).

In Season 2, the official synopsis tells us, the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod once again clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (played by Raymund), having achieved her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, she is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. “For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal.”

When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (Dale) now off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Trooper Leslie Babcock (Timeless‘ Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.