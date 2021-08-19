BMF Trailer: A Black Mafia Family Rises in Starz's New Crime Drama

RELATED STORIES Power Book III's 50 Cent, London Brown Explain Uncle Marvin's Harmful Ways

Street legends emerge in Starz’s official trailer for the gritty new gangster drama BMF.

Executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the series will premiere Sunday, Sept. 26 and follow the glamorous but deadly rise of Detroit’s Flenory brothers as they launch a cocaine empire infamously known as the Black Mafia Family in the late 1980s.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. will make his acting debut as his father Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, and Da’Vinchi (grown-ish) will star as his younger brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The star-studded supporting cast includes real-life acting siblings Steve and Wood Harris as well as Russell Hornsby (Grimm) as patriarch Charles Flenory and Ajiona Alexus (Empire) as Kato.

Snoop Dogg will play a shady neighborhood minister, as seen in the trailer above, and Eminem (not featured in the highlight reel) will costar as White Boy Rick. Power alum La La Anthony will also round out the ancillary cast.

In addition to drugs, the Flenory brothers or Black Mafia Family also entered the music industry as a way to curry favor, create a legitimate business and launder money. The financial foray futher helped the Black Mafia Family become one of the most famous, flashy and mythicized crime organizations in America. The Flenorys promoted hip-hop artists such as Fabolous and Young Jeezy as a part of their music business.

But that level of prestige for the Black Mafia Family happened in the early 2000s. The Starz series will break down their origin story growing up on Detroit’s rugged Southwest side as their oversized ambitions and dreams took them to unthinkable but nefarious heights. The drama also unpacks how the once incredibly close and loving brothers eventually became estranged.

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at BMF, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.