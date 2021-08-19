Ava DuVernay's Life-Swapping Social Experiment Series, Home Sweet Home, Gets NBC Premiere Date

Ava DuVernay’s unscripted family social experiment series, Home Sweet Home, has found a home on NBC’s fall schedule — Fridays at 8/7c, starting Oct. 15. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates

It thus fills the slot that opened up when The Blacklist Season 9 was moved to Thursday’s leadoff spot, after Law & Order: For the Defense got shelved.

Each episode of Home Sweet Home follows two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world unlike their own. At the end of each hour-long episode, the two families reunite to share their eye-opening and life-changing experiences.

“I am thrilled that my first series with NBC is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family,” DuVernay, the series’ creator and an exec producer, said in a statement. “With Home Sweet Home, my hope is that audiences will find understanding, perspective and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their neighbors in real life. The team at ARRAY Filmworks and I strive to amplify different voices, cultures, and experiences in all the work we do, and this social experiment does just that.”