TVLine Items: MasterChef Renewed, VMAs Performers Announced and More

MasterChef is cooking up another season, with a renewal for a 12th edition of the Fox culinary competition series. Chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich are set to return as judges.

“Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy,” Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade said in a statement. “MasterChef, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when MasterChef returns for a much deserved Season 12.”

MasterChef: Legends currently airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced Wednesday.

* Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Bassett Vance Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios have partnered for One Thousand Years of Slavery, a Smithsonian Channel docuseries exploring “the legacy of slavery and how our shared history can create a better future.”

* HBO has released a teaser for Nuclear Family, a three-part documentary series debuting Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c:

