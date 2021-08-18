Adrien Brody Moves Into Creeeepy Chapelwaite in Sneak Peek From Epix's Stephen King Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Lost's Harold Perrineau Scares Up Epix Role

The titular Chapelwaite mansion does not exactly look like “Home, Sweet Home” in this exclusive sneak peek from Epix‘s adaptation of Stephen King’s 1978 short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.”

Set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (played by Academy Award winner Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children — Honor (Jennifer Ens), Loa (Transplant‘s Sirena Gulamgaus) and Tane (Ian Ho) — to an ancestral home in the seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea.

In the above sneak peek from the series premiere (airing this Sunday at 10/9c), Captain Boone is welcomed to Chapelwaite by its former caretaker, who among other things casts side-eye at his lack of a Mrs., before warning him about a locked area that should absolutely stay locked (but we’re guessing probably won’t!).

As Charles settles in in Chapelwaite, he will have to confront his family’s sordid history, then fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek, 12 Monkeys) also stars in the series, as Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Monthly. Her writer’s block lifts when Captain Boone arrives in town and she applies to be governess of Chapelwaite, in order to write about the Boone family. But in doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

In addition to the exclusive sneak peek above, you can also watch the full trailer below: