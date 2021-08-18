AGT Recap: Did Your Favorites Survive the Second Week of Live Eliminations?

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam Season 4 Recruits Zoey's Playlist Actress as Deaf Surgeon

New Amsterdam Season 4 Recruits Zoey's Playlist Actress as Deaf Surgeon This Is Us Creator: Spoilers for the Final Season Brought NBC Execs to Tears

America’s Got Talent sent five more acts packing on Wednesday, sending seven lucky quarterfinalists through to the next round.

After last night’s live quarterfinals performance episode, the following 12 acts were up for elimination tonight: vocal trio T.3, dance group Dokteuk Crew, music group Johnny Showcase, singer Tory Vagasy, dance group Shuffolution, aerialist Aidan Bryant, vocal group Northwell Nurse Choir, acrobatic group Positive Impact Movement, mentalist Peter Antoniou, K-pop group Korean Soul, comedian Josh Blue and singer Victory Brinker.

Without further adieu, here’s how things shook out for all involved:

SAFE | Korean Soul, Tory Vagasy, Peter Antoniou, Josh Blue, Aidan Bryant, Northwell Nurse Choir and Victory Brinker

ELIMINATED | T.3, Dokteuk Crew, Johnny Showcase, Shuffolution and Positive Impact Movement

These acts join the seven previously announced semifinalists from last week’s results show: 1aChord, Dustin Tavella, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Kabir Singh, Madilyn Bailey and Peter Rosalita.

And let’s not forget, we still have a wildcard to choose. You can check out performances from the five potential acts — singer Dylan Zangwill, singer Matt Mauser, comedian Mike Goodwin, magician Patrick Kun and singer Storm Large — on the AGT: America’s Wildcard special, now streaming on Peacock. The special contains information about voting, and the winner will be revealed during the Aug. 24 live show.

OK, let’s talk: Were you crushed by any of this week’s eliminations? Which act are you most relieved to see make it to the semifinals? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.