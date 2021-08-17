Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Goes Low After Skipping 2020, Still Tops Monday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise — which didn’t air last summer — opened Season 7 with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, marking series lows on both counts but still easily leading Monday in the demo. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates!

Leading out of that, The Celebrity Dating Game (1.8 mil/0.4) ticked up with its finale. Whoa!

Elsewhere:

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3.33 mil/0.5) and The Wall (2.6 mil/0.5) were both steady, with the former scoring Monday’s biggest audience.

THE CW | Roswell NM (690K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while The Republic of Sarah (310K/0.0) dropped a few.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.6) dipped, Housebroken (940K/0.4) ticked up and Duncanville (650K/0.2) was steady.

