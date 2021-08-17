Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Anime Anthology Reveals Trailers, Voice Casts

RELATED STORIES Diary of a Future President: Elena's Entire World Changes Overnight in Season 2 -- Watch New Trailer

Disney+ has released trailers, in both Japanese and with English dubbing, for Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new stories in the style and tradition of Japanese anime.

The nine-part series will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Sept. 22; the English-dubbed trailer appears above, the Japanese-language trailer is embedded down below.

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” EP and Lucasfilm VP of franchise content James Waugh said in a statement. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

The episodes’ respective studios and both their Japanese and English voice casts follow:

“The Duel” (Kamikaze Douga studio)

Japanese voice cast: Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (VillageChief)

English voice cast: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

“Tatooine Rhapsody” (Studio Colorido/Twin Engine)

Japanese voice cast: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

English voice cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

“The Twins” (TRIGGER)

Japanese voice cast: Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)

English voice cast: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

“The Village Bride” (Kinema Citrus)

Japanese voice cast: Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

English voice cast: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

“The Ninth Jedi” (Production I.G.)

Japanese voice cast: Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)

English voice cast: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin),

“T0-B1” (Science Saru)

Japanese voice cast: Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

English voice cast: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

“The Elder” (TRIGGER)

Japanese voice cast: Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

English voice cast: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

“Lop & Ocho” (Geno Studio/Twin Engine)

Japanese voice cast: Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo), Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

English voice cast: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

“Akakiri” (Science Saru)

Japanese voice cast: Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi),Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

English voice cast: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)