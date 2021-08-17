Real Housewives of Dallas Won't Return Next Year, With Future in Limbo

RELATED STORIES Project Runway Season 19: Karlie Kloss Not Returning as Full-Time Host

Bravo’s vast Real Housewives universe is getting slightly smaller: The Real Housewives of Dallas will not return for Season 6 next year and may not air again at all, our sister site Variety reports.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. The network also has no plans at this time to go back into production on the show, either, Variety notes.

Debuting in 2016 as the ninth edition of the Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dallas finished airing its most recent season in May. But Season 5 was packed with drama both on camera and off, with new cast member Tiffany Moon, who is Asian, facing racially insensitive remarks from several of the other housewives along with their husbands and family members. The controversy got so heated, Bravo even had to release a statement supporting Moon.

Bravo has three other Real Housewives series currently on the air — Beverly Hills, New York City and Potomac — with several others still in production. Plus, there’s hope for Dallas: The Real Housewives of Miami, which went off the air back in 2013, is now returning for a new season on Peacock.