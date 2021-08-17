Hart to Heart: Peacock’s Kevin Hart Talk Show Recruits Nick Cannon, Bryan Cranston and John Travolta as Guests

RELATED STORIES Field of Dreams Series Adaptation From Mike Schur Ordered at Peacock

Field of Dreams Series Adaptation From Mike Schur Ordered at Peacock MacGruber Villain Recast: Billy Zane In, Mickey Rourke Out in Peacock Series

Three new celebrities will uncork their feelings in an upcoming episode of Peacock’s laid-back talk show, Hart to Heart.

TVLine has learned that The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston and film star John Travolta will appear in a new episode that will be available to stream this Thursday, Aug. 19. Unlike other talk shows, where guests are grouped together, each Hart to Heart episode is an intimate, one-on-one conversation in which each guest delves into often personal topics while enjoying a glass of wine.

In a sneak peek at an upcoming installment, which you can check out above, Travolta can’t hide his excitement about the show’s ultra-relaxed setting. (“I cannot believe that I’m doing a talk show with a glass of wine,” he says in the video.)

Comedian Kevin Hart hosts the unscripted series, which invites entertainers, athletes and other public figures to “reveal their honest, unfiltered and unexpected true selves over a glass of wine,” per the official description. “No topic is off-limits as guests open up about their careers, family, loss and love.”

Previous guests include Black Monday‘s Don Cheadle, who delivered a noteworthy reaction when Hart brought up his age; late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who reflected on his career; Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson, who spoke about generational trauma; The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, who revealed her struggles after winning the first season of American Idol; pop star Miley Cyrus, who opened up about being a child star in Hollywood; and There’s Something About Mary‘s Cameron Diaz, who explained why she retired from acting in 2014.

Who else would you like to see pop up for a Hart to Heart? Sound off in the comments below.