Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Lifetime Prequel Miniseries Casts Paul Wesley, Harry Hamlin, Kate Mulgrew and Others

Highway to Heaven Reboot: Lifetime Movie Series Gets Trailer, Premiere Date

Lifetime is enlisting a lineup of very familiar faces to explore the twisted secrets of the notorious Foxworth family in its anticipated Flowers in the Attic: The Origin prequel.

In the TV mini adapted from Andrew Neiderman’s novel Garden of Shadows (which serves as a prequel to V.C. Andrews’ bestselling Dollanganger series), The Girlfriend Experience’s Jemima Rooper and Condor’s Max Irons star as Olivia Winfield and Malcolm Foxworth, parents to Corrine and grandparents to Cathy and Chris Dollanganger.

The cast also includes Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) as Malcolm’s illustrious father, Garland; Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) as Olivia’s beloved father; Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) as John Amos, Olivia’s cousin whose revelations change her life forever; and Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) as Mrs. Steiner, Malcolm’s loyal house manager and head of the Foxworth Hall staff.

Additionally, Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart) will play Garland Foxworth’s new wife, Alicia; Hannah Dodd (Harlots) has been cast as Olivia’s daughter, Corinne; T’Shan Williams (The Color Purple) plays Foxworth Hall’s longtime staff member and Olivia’s observant housekeeper, Nella; and Callum Kerr (Four Weddings and a Funeral) is Christopher, a close relative of the Foxworth family whose life will be eternally intertwined with Corrine’s from the moment they set eyes on each other.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin — a prequel to 2014’s Flowers in the Attic and its sequel, Petals on the Wind — follows Olivia Winfield, a headstrong and determined woman working alongside her father when she finds herself unexpectedly courted by Malcolm Foxworth, one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors. After a whirlwind romance, Olivia “finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare,” according to the official synopsis.

Beneath Malcolm’s debonair exterior “lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children.” Olivia’s efforts to protect her family will force her to become the most terrifying version of herself, resulting in the “inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic.”

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is executive-produced by Paul Sciarrotta (BH90210), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin) and Joanna Klein (Broke). Executive producer Declan O’Dwyer (Crazyhead) directed Parts 1 and 2, while Robin Sheppard (Harlots) helmed Parts 3 and 4.

Additional cast includes Luke Fetherston, Buck Braithwaite, Jordan Peters, Evelyn Miller, Rawdat Quadri, Emmanuel Ogunjinmi, David Witts, Carla Woodcock and Peter Bramhill.