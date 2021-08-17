Highway to Heaven Reboot: Lifetime Movie Series Gets Trailer, Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Lifetime Prequel Miniseries Casts Paul Wesley, Harry Hamlin, Kate Mulgrew and Others

Lifetime will be getting a little help from an angel this fall, when the original movie Highway to Heaven premieres on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8/7c, it was announced Tuesday. The cable net also released a trailer for the first installment in its TV-movie series reboot of the 1980s NBC drama that starred Michael Landon as an angelic character.

Headlined by Jill Scott (Black Lightning) and Barry Watson (7th Heaven), the Lifetime update “follows Angela Stewart (Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need,” reads the official synopsis. As seen in the above preview, Angela “takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of troubled student Cody (The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s Ben Daon), his father Jeff (You Me Her‘s Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell, Riverdale), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross).”

Giving Cody a letter from the beyond, Angela “seemingly works miracles” with the young boy, leading her to open up to Bruce about who she really is. His reaction is memorable — but we’re more curious to hear what he thinks of Angela cryptically telling him, “My boss has such big plans for you.”

The original series starred Landon in the role of angel Jonathan, who was sent to Earth to help people in need. The drama ran for five seasons on NBC and produced more than 100 episodes from 1984-89. The multi-movie reboot aims to continue its themes of hope and encouragement, while “exploring social and emotional issues with sensitivity, joy and humor,” per Lifetime.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the new take, which definitely does not appear to be short on emotions.