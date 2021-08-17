American Horror Stories Finale Cast: Who's Returning From Murder House?

RELATED STORIES Will Reservation Dogs, Y: The Last Man, Devs and Other FX on Hulu Originals Ever Air on FX?: 'It's a Fluid Situation'

Will Reservation Dogs, Y: The Last Man, Devs and Other FX on Hulu Originals Ever Air on FX?: 'It's a Fluid Situation' American Horror Story: Double Feature Trailer -- Watch First Season 10 Footage

American Horror Stories‘ first season is ending where it all began.

Series creator Ryan Murphy on Tuesday confirmed that the anthology’s season finale (“Game Over”) will once again take us back to the iconic Murder House, where we’ll encounter some famous faces — including a few American Horror Story favorites.

Let’s start with who’s returning: Dylan McDermott and Jamie Brewer are reprising their roles from Horror Story‘s first season — as Dr. Ben Harmon and Adelaide “Addie” Langdon, respectively. This marks the first time Brewer has played Addie since AHS: Murder House, whereas McDermott brought Ben back in an episode of AHS: Apocalypse in 2018.

Several characters we met during American Horror Stories‘ two-part premiere will also return for “Game Over,” including Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Paris Jackson as Maya, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Selena Sloan as Erin and Valerie Loo as Nicole.

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus (Doc) will make her AHS debut as Connie, alongside Mercedes Mason (Fear the Walking Dead) as Michelle, Nicolas Bechtel (General Hospital) as Rory, Adam Hagenbuch (Fuller House) as Dylan and Tom Lenk (Witches of East End) as Tim the Agent.

Watch Murphy’s announcement below, then drop a comment with your hopes for this final installment. Plus, which American Horror Stories episode has been your favorite so far?