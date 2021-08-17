TVLine Items: New Adventure Time Series, Karaoke Renewed and More

HBO Max is expanding the world of Adventure Time, with a series order for the young adult animated show Fionna & Cake (working title).

The 10-episode half-hour program follows “the fearless sword-wielding adventurer, Fionna, and her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake,” per the official release. “Fionna and Cake — with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov — embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while, a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows.”

Adam Muto (Adventure Time, the Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Carpool Karaoke: The Series has been renewed for Season 5, to stream on Apple TV+, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Eminem will guest-star on 50 Cent’s upcoming Starz drama BMF (formerly Black Mafia Family) as Rick Wershe Jr., aka White Boy Rick, who was a teenage informant for the FBI in the 1980s, The Wrap reports.

* The Voice has unveiled its Battle Round advisors for the upcoming Season 21: Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Dierks Bentley (Team Blake) and Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana).

* The AMC+ drama Ragdoll, following the case of six people who have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body, will premiere Thursday, Nov. 11. The cast includes Pretty Little Liars vet Lucy Hale.

* HBO has renewed the unscripted series Painting With John, created by musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie, for Season 2.

* Netflix has released a full trailer for Dear White People‘s fourth and final season, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 22:

