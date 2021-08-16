TVLine Items: The Price Is Right Marks 50 Seasons, Witcher Castings and More

Come on down for The Price Is Right‘s 50th season celebration! The daytime program will mark the milestone with a two-hour primetime special, airing Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c on CBS. It will include “a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker,” per the official release. “Plus, contestants will come on down to play iconic pricing games for extravagant luxury cars and big cash prizes.”

Additionally, beginning Monday, Sept. 13, the daytime show will feature a game each day that week where contestants can win up to a million dollars.

“First, I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful people responsible, past and present, on the 50th season of The Price Is Right,” former host Bob Barker said in a statement. “The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It was an incredibly memorable ride! Once again, congratulations to The Price Is Right on 50 historic years!! Here’s to 50 more!!”

* The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series has added the following actors to its cast: Lenny Henry (Broadchurch) as Balor; Mirren Mack (Sex Education) as Merwyn; Jacob Collins Levy (Young Wallander) as Eredin; Nathaniel Curtis (It’s A Sin) as Brían; Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan “Brother Death”; Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof; Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut; Zach Wyatt as Syndril; Lizzie Annis as Zacaré; and Amy Murray as Fenrik.

* Betty Gilpin (GLOW) will appear in the Apple TV+ anthology Roar, from GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, our sister site Deadline reports. The cast also includes Alison Brie, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever.

* The limited series Scenes From a Marriage, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, will premiere Sunday, Sept. 12 on HBO.

* truTV has released a trailer for Tacoma FD Season 3, premiering Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10 pm:

* HBO has released a trailer for NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021 ½, a four-part documentary essay directed by Spike Lee, premiering Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 pm:

