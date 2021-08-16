The Crown Video: Emma Corrin's Diana Sings a Phantom of the Opera Ballad for Charles in Season 4 Deleted Scene

RELATED STORIES The Crown First Look: Imelda Staunton Reigns as New Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown‘s Princess Diana did go to great lengths to keep her marriage to Prince Charles alive, as we see in a deleted scene from the Netflix drama’s fourth season.

In the newly released scene posted above, Diana — played by Emmy nominee Emma Corrin — pops a VHS tape into the VCR and watches a recording of herself singing “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera as a gift for her and Charles’ seventh wedding anniversary. It’s a full-scale production, too, with Diana on stage in a West End theater and singing her heart out backed by a full orchestra as fake snow falls from the rafters. It doesn’t have a happy ending, though: When the tape ends, Diana sits alone as her marriage crumbles.

In Season 4’s ninth episode, we saw a short snippet of the performance when Charles received the tape from Diana and watched it — but he wasn’t impressed. (“It was monstrous,” he later sniped to his sister Anne.) But the performance did apparently impress The Crown‘s producers: Corrin sang that song during her audition and wowed them with it.

Press PLAY above to see Diana’s performance in full, and then hit the comments and tell us: Are you rooting for Corrin to take home the Emmy next month?