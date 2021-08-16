Our Kind of People: Yaya DaCosta Slaps Someone and Secures 'The Crown' in Fox Sudser's Latest Teaser

RELATED STORIES Our Kind of People: Yaya DaCosta Brings Martha's Vineyard to Its Knees in First Teaser for Fox's Lee Daniels Soap

The word “sisterhood” takes on a different meaning in the latest teaser for Lee Daniels’ soapy new Fox offering Our Kind of People.

In the promo, outsider Angela Vaughn (played by Chicago Med‘s Yaya DaCosta) attempts to infiltrate the Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical enclave where for more than 50 years the Black elite have flaunted their wealth and power while vacationing.

Within the group is a sorority (or sisterhood) that Vaughn attempts to join, but she is quickly reminded by Leah Franklin-Dupont (Let’s Stay Together‘s Nadine Ellis) and others that she’s not one of them yet. But what Angela’s potential new pals don’t know is that she has a secret that could take down one of the most powerful Black families within Martha’s Vineyard.

Angela is also a single mom who has been raised to feel like she doesn’t belong in this privileged world. At the same time, she is shown slapping a woman who questions why she is trying so hard to be accepted.

Our Kind of People premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c, is executive-produced by Daniels (Empire) and Karin Gist (Star), and is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 book of the same name. The series stars Morris Chestnut (The Resident), Joe Morton (Scandal), Lance Gross (Hawaii 5-0), Rhyon Nicole Brown (Empire), Kyle Bary (Ginny & Georgia) and newcomer Alana Bright. Additional executive producers include Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Marc Velez, Claire Brown, Pam Williams and Montrel McKay.

