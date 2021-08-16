President Biden Addresses Situation in Afghanistan — Watch Live Stream

President Joseph Biden on Monday afternoon will deliver remarks on the rapidly unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 3:45 pm ET, live from the East Room of the White House.

In recent days, the Taliban, who have long controlled large sections of the Afghan countryside, moved to seize provincial capitals, border crossings and other key areas. Over the weekend, the Taliban took Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, all in wake of U.S. troops gradually withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As president, Donald Trump in February 2020 negotiated a complete U.S. troop withdrawal with a deadline of this May; in return, the Taliban committed to preventing other groups (such as Al Qaeda) from using Afghan soil to recruit/train soldiers or promote activities that threaten the United States or its allies. Earlier this year, President Biden moved the timeline for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops to the end of August.

The withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops, coupled with the collapse of Afghanistan’s own forces, has raised questions about the efficacy of the hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. aid and military training that has been provided to the country over the past 20 years.

In response to the Taliban’s most recent aggressions, President Biden authorized an additional 1,000 U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan (for a total of 5,000), to help coordinate what he called an “orderly and safe drawdown” of American and allied personnel.

U.S. residents can text “Crisis” to 52886 to let their representatives know that they are concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, as well as donate to organizations such as Relief for Internally Displaced Afghans or Urgent Crisis Relief for Afghanistan.