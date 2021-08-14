The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 15

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 returning series (including new seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Chesapeake Shores and Nora From Queens), six series debuts (including Sandra Oh’s The Chair, Stephen Amell’s Heels and Nicole Kidman’s Nine Perfect Strangers) and a smattering of films and specials (including family friendly, feature-length installments of The Loud House and PAW Patrol, and the annual Stand Up to Cancer event).

SUNDAY, AUG. 15

8 pm Chesapeake Shores Season 5 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

8 pm The End Season 1 finale (Showtime; two episodes)

9 pm Heels series premiere (Starz)

9 pm Love Island Season 3 finale (CBS)

9 pm Unforgotten Season 4 finale (PBS)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special (AMC)

9 pm Wellington Paranormal Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9 pm The White Lotus Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Professor T Season 1 finale (PBS)

11:30 pm Tuca & Bertie Season 2 finale (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, AUG. 16

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump docuseries finale (HBO; two episodes)

10 pm The Celebrity Dating Game Season 1 finale (ABC)

12 am The Beast Must Die Season 1 finale (AMC)

TUESDAY, AUG. 17

3 am Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Superman & Lois Season 1 finale (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

3 am Diary of a Future President Season 2 premiere (Disney+; all epieosdes)

3 am Growing Up Animal docuseries premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am Nine Perfect Strangers limited series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

9 pm House Calls With Dr. Phil series premiere (CBS)

10 pm Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Season 2 premiere (Comedy Central; two episodes)

10 pm The FBI Declassified summer premiere (CBS)

THURSDAY, AUG. 19

3 am American Horror Stories Season 1 finale (FX on Hulu)

3 am Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground documentary premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Five Bedrooms Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is stand-up comedy special (HBO Max)

3 am Looney Tunes Cartoons: Back to School Special (HBO Max)

3 am Sweet Life: Los Angeles series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Ultra City Smiths Season 1 finale (AMC+)

8 pm Beat Shazam Season 4 finale (Fox)

8 pm Coroner Season 3 premiere (The CW)

FRIDAY, AUG. 20

3 am Annette film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Bring Your Own Brigade documentary premiere (Paramount+)

3 am The Chair series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Loud House Movie film premiere (Netflix)

3 am PAW Patrol: The Movie film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Reminiscence film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Sweet Girl film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Truth Be Told Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

8 pm The Greatest #AtHome Videos Season 2 premiere (CBS)

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

8 pm Stand Up to Cancer special (ABC, CBS, E!, Fox, NBC, Showtime)

