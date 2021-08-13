Under Wraps: Watch Trailer for Remake of First Disney Channel Original Movie

RELATED STORIES Spin Cast Says Disney Channel Movie Moves the Needle on Indian Narratives

Disney Channel is throwing it back — in more ways than one — for its next original movie.

Premiering in October, Under Wraps is a remake of the first-ever DCOM, which debuted in 1997. Like the original film, this new version focuses on a group of 12-year-old friends who accidentally revive a mummy they discover in their neighbor’s basement several days before Halloween, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

“The story unfolds when Marshall, Gilbert and Amy happen upon and awaken a mummy, which they affectionately name Harold, and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween,” per the official logline. “Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals who is intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new — but rather ‘ancient’ — friend.”

Under Wraps stars Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max) as Gilbert, Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle) as Marshall, Sophia Hammons as Amy and Phil Wright (Disney Fam Jam) as Harold.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first taste of Disney Channel’s Under Wraps remake, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.