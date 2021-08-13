Knives Out-Esque Limited Series Starring Brit Marling Ordered at FX

RELATED STORIES American Horror Story: Double Feature Trailer -- Watch First Season 10 Footage

The knives are out at FX: The cabler is jumping on the red-hot murder mystery bandwagon with Retreat, a limited series about an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a homicide at a secluded retreat.

The OA‘s Brit Marling will play a “key role” in the series as well as write and direct multiple episodes with longtime collaborator Zal Batmanglij.

Here’s the official logline: “Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart. Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”

The search for a young actress to play Darby is currently underway.

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times,” said Gina Balian, President of Original Programming at FX. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care.”