TVLine Items: The Smurfs Series, Netflix's Q-Force Trailer and More

Here’s some news that might just make you blue — in a good way! Nickelodeon is bringing back The Smurfs in a new CG-animated series, premiering Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30/6:30c.

The show — which marks the beloved characters’ return to TV for the first time in nearly 40 years — “follows Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the other inhabitants of Smurf Village on all-new adventures, packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action,” reads the official synopsis. In the first episode, Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, and the other Smurfs ask her to teach them Smurf-Fu.

Press PLAY above to watch a teaser.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Calum Worthy (American Vandal, Austin & Ally) has joined Reboot, the Hulu comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan and starring Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville, our sister site Deadline reports. He’ll play former child star Zack, a self-described “hyphenate movie star/hip-hop artist” who covers up his insecurities with false bravado.

* Rapper T-Pain has joined TBS’ Go-Big Show as a judge for Season 2, alongside Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the animated series Q-Force, premiering Thursday, Sept. 2:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?