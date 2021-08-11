The Other Two Chase Their Dreams Over to HBO Max in Season 2 Trailer

RELATED STORIES Titans: Curran Walters Teases Jason Todd's Fateful Clash With the Joker, How Red Hood Will Divide the Team

A trailer for The Other Two‘s second season? In this climate?

HBO Max has finally blessed us with a first look at the comedy’s upcoming second season, which hits the streaming service with its first two episodes on on Thursday, Aug. 26. Two new episodes will be released every Thursday, leading up to the Sept. 23 finale.

This time around, it’s Pat’s turn to be the big success in the family, thanks to her inexplicably successful daytime talk show. (Hey, someone’s got to take Ellen DeGeneres’ throne, right?) Meanwhile, Brooke pivots to full-time talent manager, while also taking a more proactive role in her love life; Cary finds work as a gloriously niche web host (“In more gay news, Laura Dern was spotted kayaking!”), but what he really wants to do is direct write; Chase revels in the joys of college life; and Streeter… bleaches his hair.

The Other Two stars Heléne Yorke as Brooke, Drew Tarver as Cary, Case Walker as Chase, Ken Marino as Streeter and, of course, Molly Shannon as Pat. Also back for Season 2 are Wanda Sykes as Shuli and Josh Segarra as Lance.

Unfortunately, there’s no sign of Cary’s Season 1 love interest Jeremy (Daniel K. Isaac) in this trailer, all but confirming that their split will stick. Fear not, though, as Cary appears to be doing just fine in the romance department; we see him with several gentlemen in this trailer, including Gideon Glick as new squeeze Jess.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what The Other Two has in store for Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.