TVLine Items: Search Party Adds Griffin, Tituss Burgess in Annie Live! and More

HBO Max is sending out a Search Party for Kathy Griffin, who will recur during Season 5, our sister site Variety reports. The comedian will play Liquorice Montague, a conspiracy theorist who takes Chantal (Clare McNulty) under her wing as a “co-dependent apprentice.”

“Working with Kathy was a huge life moment for us,” showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers said in a statement. “She brought so much warmth, humanity and professionalism to set, and delivered a performance that will delight the world.”

Last week, Griffin revealed that she was diagnosed with lung cancer and recently had part of her left lung removed. Production on Griffin’s Search Party role wrapped ahead of her surgery.

* Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) has joined NBC’s Annie Live! as Rooster, the brother of Miss Hannigan, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Nickelodeon has ordered additional episodes of both The Patrick Star Show and Season 13 of the original SpongeBob SquarePants series, while Paramount+ has renewed Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years for a second season (and added additional episodes to Season 1).

* Daniel Sunjata (Power Book II: Ghost) will co-star opposite Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer in the Netflix limited series Echoes, from executive producer Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why), our sister site Deadline reports. Monaghan will play identical twins Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret; Sunjata will play Gina’s husband Charlie.

* HBO Max has renewed the Mark Wahlberg docuseries Wahl Street for a second season, consisting of 10 episodes.

* CBS This Morning is shaking up its co-host lineup, with NFL analyst Nate Burleson poised to replace CBS News veteran Anthony Mason this fall, once the morning news program moves to its new studio in Times Square, the Los Angeles Times reports. Mason, meanwhile, will continue to serve as a culture correspondent for CBS News.

