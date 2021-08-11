I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Sets October Premiere Date on Amazon — See the First Photos

RELATED STORIES Panic Cancelled at Amazon Prime

We know what we’ll be doing this fall.

Amazon has announced that I Know What You Did Last Summer — a new series based on the iconic ’90s teen horror franchise — will premiere on Friday, Oct. 15 with its first four episodes. Additional episodes will be released on subsequent Fridays, leading up to the “suspenseful, can’t-miss” season finale on Nov. 12.

“One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer,” reads the official logline. “As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

This new series’ cast includes Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

The original 1997 film starred then-teen icons Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, and spawned multiple sequels, including 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and 2006’s direct-to-video I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. (Starting to sense a pattern here?)

