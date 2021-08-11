Clickbait Trailer: Adrian Grenier Is Both a Victim and Villain in Netflix Thriller

RELATED STORIES Lucifer Final Season Trailer Teases a Major Murder Mystery, Offers First Look at Eye-Popping [Spoiler] Episode

Lucifer Final Season Trailer Teases a Major Murder Mystery, Offers First Look at Eye-Popping [Spoiler] Episode Midnight Mass: Mike Flanagan's Creepy Bly Manor Follow-Up Gets Haunting Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date at Netflix

Adrian Grenier’s Nick Brewer will likely earn your sympathy at the start of Clickbait‘s newest trailer. But as the promo goes on… maybe less so.

Netflix on Wednesday released a full-length trailer for the upcoming thriller (dropping Wednesday, Aug. 25), which stars Entourage‘s Grenier as a loving father, husband and brother who suddenly and mysteriously disappears. Then, a video surfaces in which Nick — who’s been taken hostage — holds a card that reads, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.”

Nick’s sister (The Plot Against America‘s Zoe Kazan) and wife (Counterpart‘s Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, but in doing so, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed — and, as seen in the trailer above, a second video released by Nick’s captor sullies his reputation even more. Throughout its eight episodes, Clickbait “explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas,” the logline reads.

Tony Ayres (The Slap) and relative newcomer Christian White co-created Clickbait, with Ayres also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Anderson (Titans, The Sinner) directs.

Scroll up to watch Clickbait‘s full trailer, then hit the comments with your first impressions!