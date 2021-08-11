Peacock Sets Date for Docuseries About Entrepreneurs With Disabilities

RELATED STORIES A.P. Bio Season 4 Trailer Teases a Classroom Cult, Bruce Campbell as Jack's Dad -- Get Premiere Date

A.P. Bio Season 4 Trailer Teases a Classroom Cult, Bruce Campbell as Jack's Dad -- Get Premiere Date America's Got Talent Reveals 35 Acts Going Live in Season 16 -- Plus, Which Wildcard Hopeful Gets Your Vote?

Peacock has released both a premiere date and trailer for Born for Business, a docuseries that chronicles the lives of four entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Dropping all 10 episodes on Monday, Aug. 23, Born for Business spotlights the untold stories of four entrepreneurs with disabilities: Lexi Zanghi of Always Reason, a millennial entrepreneur with anxiety who runs a three-year-old fashion brand that will soon expand to its first physical location; Qiana Allen of Culture’s Closet, a fashionista with lupus who opened a plus-sized boutique which quickly became one of America’s top plus-size clothing stores; Collette Divitto of Collettey’s Cookies, a baker with Down syndrome who owns a successful cookie brand that employs people with disabilities; and Chris Triebes of The Congregation Presents, a single father with spinal muscular atrophy (type III) who is making waves in the music industry with his concert production company, two venues, and a music festival ticket service.

Each of the 10 episodes promises to “tackle the complexities of their individual businesses while giving viewers an insider’s look at what it takes to launch and run a thriving small business. Just as each entrepreneur is on the brink of success, they must navigate the challenges of being a small business owner amidst the pandemic.”

Watch the trailer below, then tell us if you plan to tune in!