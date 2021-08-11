AGT Makes First Live Cuts of Season 16 — Were Your Favorite Acts Eliminated?

RELATED STORIES Which 'Will They/Won't They' Couple Is About to Run Into a New Roadblock?

Which 'Will They/Won't They' Couple Is About to Run Into a New Roadblock? Days of Our Lives Vet Melissa Reeves Eyes Christmastime Return as Jennifer

America’s Got Talent made its first round of Season 16 live cuts on Wednesday, sending a handful of hopeful acts packing.

These results came on the heels of Tuesday’s first live episode, which featured several memorable performances from people we thought were frontrunners. Highlights included singer Peter Rosalita stunning viewers with a powerful rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” comedian Kabir Singh sharing embarrassing texts from his mom, and escape artist Matt Johnson narrowly cheating death (again) by barely avoiding a chainsaw to the face.

Other acts who performed live on Tuesday — and were subsequently up for elimination on Wednesday — included vocal group 1aChord, Beyond Belief Dance Company, magician Dustin Tavella, hip-hop/bluegrass group Gangstagrass, comedian Gina Brillon, singer Jimmie Herrod, singer Madilyn Bailey, physical comedian Sethward and, of course, dog act The Canine Stars.

So, which of these 12 acts made it through to the semifinals? Let’s get to the results:

SAFE | 1aChord, Dustin Tavella, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Peter Rosalita, Kabir Singh (via Online Public Vote) and Madilyn Bailey (Judges’ Vote + Online Vote after tying with Beyond Belief Dance Company)

ELIMINATED | Gangstagrass, Matt Johnson, The Canine Stars, Sethward and Beyond Belief Dance Company

Wednesday’s episode also welcomed back several heavy hitters from AGT seasons past, including Season 15 winner Brandon Leake, who treated viewers to a spoken-word poem, and Season 12 winner Darci Lynne, who brought her iconic ventriloquist act to the Dolby Theater.

And don’t forget, we still have one wildcard slot to fill this season. Head over to Peacock to watch the five hopefuls perform on the AGT: America’s Wildcard special, then cast your vote. The winner will be revealed during the Aug. 24 live show.

Did your favorite acts avoid getting eliminated on Wednesday? Which cut(s) hit you the hardest? However you’re feeling about these results, drop a comment with your thoughts below.