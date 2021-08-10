TVLine Items: Robot Chicken Premiere, 100 Foot Wave Renewed and More

Robot Chicken is bringing the laughs this Labor Day: Season 11 of the stop-motion comedy will air Monday through Thursday at midnight on Adult Swim, beginning Monday, Sept. 6 and ending Thursday, Sept. 23.

The upcoming run will feature “a spooky Halloween-themed episode” and is “filled with more hilarious parodies and insane characters and personalities from Joe Exotic to Peppa Pig,” per the official release.

Press PLAY above to watch a trailer.

* HBO has renewed the docuseries 100 Foot Wave for Season 2, which will continue to follow big-wave surf legend Garrett McNamara, Nicole McNamara and others profiled in the first season.

* Finding Alice, a British dramedy co-created by and starring Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty), will make its Stateside debut Monday, Sept. 13, exclusively on Acorn TV.

* Netflix’s Kid Cosmic has been renewed for Season 3, ahead of Season 2’s Sept. 7 premiere. “In Season 1, The Kid learns that heroes help,” notes creator Craig McCracken. “In Season 2, Jo discovers that heroes care; and finally, in Season 3, it is Papa G who accepts that heroes sacrifice.”

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Sweet Life: Los Angeles, an unscripted series from Issa Rae about “what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams.” The first three episodes premiere Thursday, Aug. 19.

* AMC+ has released a trailer for La Fortuna, its upcoming international series starring Stanley Tucci:

