Pretty Little Liars Reboot: See the First Cast Photo From the Set of Original Sin

The Liars are assembling. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner of HBO Max’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has shared the first cast photo from the reboot’s Upstate New York set.

Posted to Instagram on Monday, the shot includes series regulars Bailee Madison (Good Witch) as Imogen, Maia Reficco as Noa and Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon) as Tabby. They’re all smiles now, but as Aguirre-Sacasa notes in his caption, “Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd.”

For the record, he’s referring to the show’s first day of filming. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Check out the photo (which alludes to more casting announcements coming soon!) below:

Set in the town of Millwood, Pa., which is described as “miles away from Rosewood,” the reboot introduces viewers to a “brand-new set of Little Liars [who] find themselves tormented by an unknown ‘A’ssailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own,” according to the official logline.

