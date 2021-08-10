Lucifer Final Season Trailer Teases a Major Murder Mystery, Offers First Look at Eye-Popping [Spoiler] Episode

Detective Carol Corbett puts both Lucifer and Chloe on the spot at the start of the full trailer for the sixth and final season of Netflix’s supernatural procedural. Lucifer's Final Season: Everything We Know

As witnesses to a murder in the final season premiere, Lucifer and former detective Decker find themselves on the receiving end of an LAPD questioning, providing Detective Corbett (Friday Night Lights‘ Scott Porter) with quite the celestial download — which he of course dismisses.

The trailer above also touches upon Lucifer’s determination to be a fully cocked God… features the arrival of a foreboding frog… introduces Deadpool vet Brianna Hildebrand’s rebellious angel, who is named Rory… and rather surprisingly offers a first look at a very special episode that, best I can Google, had not been spoiled yet — so press PLAY with caution!!!

Lucifer‘s 10-episode swan song will be released to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 10.

